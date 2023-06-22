Chatham, N.Y.: 'Succession' star speaking at theater

The Crandell Theatre "Succession" star Brian Cox will join FilmColumbia’s Peter Biskind live on stage in a special conversation at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Crandell Theatre, 48 Main St., to benefit the renovation and restoration of Chatham’s historic theater.
Cox and Biskind will discuss Cox’s "Succession" character, media titan Logan Roy, and the success of the HBO series.
Cox, a part-time resident of Columbia County and friend of the Crandell, spent his formative years going to the local movie house in his native Dundee, Scotland. In 2018, he was honored for his long and illustrious career during FilmColumbia XIX, when four of his independent films, including "L.I.E.," opened the festival.
Tickets at $25 per person can be purchased online at crandelltheatre.org or at the Crandell box office the evening of the event. All proceeds from the event will benefit the restoration fund.