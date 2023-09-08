Chatham, N.Y.: Crandell offers free children's program

Crandell Kid Flicks Before Bedtime, a new spin on the popular monthly children’s film series at the historic Crandell Theatre, will present "Sing 2" on Friday, Sept. 15, and "Minions" on Friday, Oct. 13. Both programs begin at 5 p.m.
Thanks to a grant from Hudson Valley Foundation for Youth Health, tickets to both films are free for all and children will receive a snack.
The evenings will include pre-show activities and optional dress-up themes: Come dressed for a night at the theater for "Sing 2" and dress in a yellow shirt and blue overalls for "Minions."
Crandell Kid Flicks Before Bedtime is curated by Parent Advisory Task Force co-chair Mirissa Neff, a Chatham-based filmmaker, journalist and parent. Neff will introduce both films with a short program of themed activities.
Tickets can be reserved at crandelltheatre.org.