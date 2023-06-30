<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Chatham, N.Y.: Theater hosting two Summerfest events

Crandell Theatre will offer two special events during Chatham Summerfest, the village-wide annual seasonal celebration from 11 a.m. to  4 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

The Columbia County Youth Theatre will present a free performance of "Could You Hug a Cactus?" based on the poems of Phillip Von Wagoner at 11 a.m.

The half-hour children’s musical is adapted by Jessica Penzias, with music and lyrics by Denver Casado. All tickets are free of charge.

In celebration of Summerfest, the 1 p.m. matinee screening of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is free for kids with paying adults on July 8.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

