Chatham, N.Y.: Theater hosting two Summerfest events

Crandell Theatre will offer two special events during Chatham Summerfest, the village-wide annual seasonal celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
The Columbia County Youth Theatre will present a free performance of "Could You Hug a Cactus?" based on the poems of Phillip Von Wagoner at 11 a.m.
The half-hour children’s musical is adapted by Jessica Penzias, with music and lyrics by Denver Casado. All tickets are free of charge.
In celebration of Summerfest, the 1 p.m. matinee screening of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is free for kids with paying adults on July 8.