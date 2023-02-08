Pittsfield: Free clinic on sealing criminal records

Second Street Second Chances Inc., better known as 2nd Street, together with Community Legal Aid and the Committee for Public Counsel Services, will hold a free clinic on how to seal or expunge a criminal record from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
The clinic will be held at the 2nd Street offices, 264 Second St. Private consultations will be available. The clinic is particularly designed for those who have either never been found guilty of a charge or who have fulfilled the requirements of a guilty plea or verdict.
Such persons often have difficulty finding or keeping housing or employment due to their Criminal Offender Record Information (CORI), which landlords and employers commonly use for background checks.
Legal experts will be on hand to help decode CORI and determine if eligible charges may be sealed or expunged.