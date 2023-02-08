<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Free clinic on sealing criminal records

Second Street Second Chances Inc., better known as 2nd Street, together with Community Legal Aid and the Committee for Public Counsel Services, will hold a free clinic on how to seal or expunge a criminal record from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

The clinic will be held at the 2nd Street offices, 264 Second St. Private consultations will be available. The clinic is particularly designed for those who have either never been found guilty of a charge or who have fulfilled the requirements of a guilty plea or verdict.

Such persons often have difficulty finding or keeping housing or employment due to their Criminal Offender Record Information (CORI), which landlords and employers commonly use for background checks.

Legal experts will be on hand to help decode CORI and determine if eligible charges may be sealed or expunged.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all