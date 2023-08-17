Monterey: Crossword program led by puzzle expert

Crossword insider Michelle Arnot will present "Crossword Magic" from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Monterey Community Center, 468 Main Road.
Arnot, author of "Crossword Puzzles for Dummies" and "Four-Letter Words: Secrets of a Crossword Insider," serves as an official at the annual American Crossword Puzzle Tournament, organized by NPR's puzzle master Will Shortz.
This afternoon of crosswords will include an overview of crossword history and a peek behind the scenes at the New York Times.
Register in advance by emailing calendar@ccmonterey.org or leave a message with your name and contact information at 413-528-3600.