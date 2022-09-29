The Cultural Council of Northern Berkshire encourages organizations, schools and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities in the community.
CCNB serves Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, Hancock, Lanesborough, New Ashford, North Adams, Monroe, Savoy, and Williamstown.
Proposals for community-oriented arts, humanities and science programs are due online by midnight Monday, Oct. 17, at tinyurl.com/y9nvn7f6.
For local guidelines and complete information on the CCNB, contact Cecilia Hirsch, chairwoman, at mrm@usa.com or 413-652-2982.
The link to online applications and more information about the Local Cultural Council program are available at mass-culture.org.