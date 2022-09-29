The Cultural Council of Northern Berkshire encourages organizations, schools and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities in the community.

CCNB serves Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, Hancock, Lanesborough, New Ashford, North Adams, Monroe, Savoy, and Williamstown.

Proposals for community-oriented arts, humanities and science programs are due online by midnight Monday, Oct. 17, at tinyurl.com/y9nvn7f6.

For local guidelines and complete information on the CCNB, contact Cecilia Hirsch, chairwoman, at mrm@usa.com or 413-652-2982.

The link to online applications and more information about the Local Cultural Council program are available at mass-culture.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.