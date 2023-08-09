Washington: Frost Road closing for culvert replacement

Beginning Monday, Aug. 14, Frost Road will be completely closed at Washington Mountain Road for replacement of the culvert at the crossing of Savery Brook.
Through traffic will be detoured around Schulze and Lovers Lane roads, or down Brooker Hill Road in Becket.
The closure is expected to last approximately three weeks until Sept. 1, but the exact duration will be dependent upon weather and progress.
Homes in the neighborhood between Washington Mountain Road and Stonehouse Road will need to be accessed from the east during this time.