The ArtSalon, a social evening of presentations by established and emerging artists in the Pioneer Valley, will be held Friday, Sept. 30, at the Community House, 33 Main St., and Project Art, 54 Main St. Events begin at 5 p.m.
The ArtSalon at 6:30 p.m. at the Community House provides an opportunity for artists and designers of all mediums to present their work and ideas in a format called Pecha Kucha. The presenting artists include Aston McCullough, Sunny Allis, Sergei Isupov, Becky Waterhouse, and Sarah Stefana Smith. The suggested donation is $5-$10.
The evening also includes an art walk, dance performance, and a reception. Visit theartsalon.com for the complete schedule.