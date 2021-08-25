Free COVID-19 family vaccination clinics for ages 12 and older will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28 and 29, at the Cummington Fair, 97 Fairgrounds Road. No appointment is necessary. Masks will be provided if needed.
The clinic is offered through a partnership between Hilltown Community Health Centers, the Cummington Fair and the Northampton Board of Health.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Pfizer vaccines will be offered. Anyone 12 years old and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine; staff will help to schedule the second dose.
Anyone who shares this event on their Facebook page and follows HCHC will be entered to win a $25 gift certificate to a local business. Entries can be made through 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
IDs or insurance cards may be brought but are not required. It is not necessary to be a patient of HCHC to receive the vaccine. Information: HCHC at 413-667-3009, ext. 261.
The Fair runs Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 26 to 29. Gates open at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. For the schedule, visit cummingtonfair.com.