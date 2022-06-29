The Cummington Cultural District Committee announces the opening of a temporary public art exhibition titled "Reflections."
Running the length of Main Street, 10 sculptural and multi-media installations encourage viewers to reflect upon the culture, agricultural history and natural beauty of the land. These works will be on display from July 2 to Oct. 31.
An opening celebration will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Gazebo at Pettingill Park, 14 Main St., followed by a contra dance in the Pavilion hosted by Friday Night Cafe.
Visit cummingtonculture.art for more information.