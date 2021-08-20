The Cummington Fair will celebrate its 153rd year Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 26 to 29, at the fairgrounds, 97 Fairgrounds Road. Gates open at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The fair features a wide range of activities including music, parades, midway rides and games, and exhibits of livestock, crops and handicrafts.
Highlights include fireworks at 9 a.m. Thursday; the Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday; oxen and horse pulling competitions on Saturday and Sunday; an antique tractor parade at 1 p.m. Saturday, and a performance by Vyntyge Skynyrd at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Face masks will be required in all buildings this year. Extra sanitizing stations will be located throughout the fairgrounds.
For more information, including the full schedule and online ticket ordering, visit cummingtonfair.com.