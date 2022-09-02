Hilltown Vision and the Cummington Recreation Committee invite youth of all ages to participate in an afternoon of arts and fun from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Pettingill Memorial Park.
The "Youth Arts in the Park" Festival begins with a picnic at noon at the pavilion followed by a puppet show with Tom Knight, a mask-making workshop with Beckie Kravetz, clay with Sergei Isupov, a music workshop with Josh Wachtel, face painting, bubbles, and more.
The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/4xehm8d4 for information about Hilltown Vision.