Dalton: Legion Auxiliary unit receives state awards

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 155 of Dalton received two state awards at the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Massachusetts state convention held recently in Marlborough.
The first-place award for Outstanding Community Service Programs was accepted by Gloria Schilling of Pittsfield, Unit 155 president, on behalf of Community Service Chairperson Kathleen Burke of Dalton.
The first-place award for outstanding Children and Youth Programs was accepted by Charlene Gero of Middlefield, chairperson of Children and Youth.
The Dalton unit has a membership of 80 and holds its meetings at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Dalton American Legion Post. For membership eligibility questions, contact Schilling at 413-443-2527 or Burke at 413-684-3937.