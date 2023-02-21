<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Dalton: Nomination papers available

Nomination papers for the May 8 annual town election are now available at the town clerk's office, temporarily located at 488 Main St., the former Berkshire Bank building, across from Town Hall.

Nomination papers must be submitted to the Board of Registrars of Voters in the town clerk's office for certification of names by Monday, March 20.

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. Direct questions to the town clerk's office at 413-684-6111, ext. 210.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

