The newly formed Berkshire Black Economic Council will host a speed networking expo from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at The Stationery Factory, 63 Flansburg Ave., to introduce the Berkshire Black entrepreneurs to the Berkshire business and nonprofit community.
The Council's mission is to aid and advocate economic development with respect to education, neighborhood revitalization, arts and culture, business ownership, social programming, environmental justice, recruitment, and retention of business regarding the Black community of Berkshire Black Entrepreneurs.
The networking event is free but registration is required at berkshirebec.org/events/.