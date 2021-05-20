In partnership with Kelly’s Package Store, the Community Recreation Association is holding a bottle drive to raise money for the summer Campership Fund. Funds are available to families that need assistance with summer camp fees.
Cans and bottles can be returned to Kelly’s Package Store at 653 Main St. A maximum of 240 cans or bottles are allowed per day, and they must be clean and in a clear bag.
For more information, call the CRA at 413-684-0260 or visit daltoncra.org for the Summer Camp brochure and registration and financial aid forms.