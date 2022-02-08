The Central Berkshire Regional School District will hold a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, via Zoom.

A copy of the proposed budget will be available for review at the Superintendent’s office, 254 Hinsdale Road, or online at cbrsd.org.

Residents of the Central Berkshire Regional School District including the towns of Becket, Cummington, Dalton, Hinsdale, Peru, Washington, and Windsor, are invited to attend the hearing.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit tinyurl.com/yckz8aba. Meeting ID: 816 8619 9426. Passcode: 530119.

