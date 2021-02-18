The Central Berkshire Regional School District will hold a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal 2022 budget at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, via Zoom.
Residents of the CBRSD, which includes the towns of Becket, Cummington, Dalton, Hinsdale, Peru, Washington, and Windsor, are invited to attend the hearing.
A copy of the proposed budget will be available for review at the Superintendent's office, 254 Hinsdale Road, or online at cbrsd.org.
The Zoom link is tinyurl.com/yorue4lh. The meeting ID is 884 0964 3591 and the passcode is 501244.