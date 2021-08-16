Dalton United Methodist Church at 755 Main St. will host a chicken barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, to benefit the Dalton Fire Department and the church’s Carson Window capital campaign.
In addition to chicken, the menu will include corn on the cob, potato salad, watermelon, brownies, and beverages.
Tickets for the barbecue are $12 for adults in advance and $15 at the door and $7 for children 12 and under. Takeout meals are available.
For more information, contact the church at 413-684-0521 or Bernie Klem at 413-684-3286.