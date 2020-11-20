Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Dalton United Methodist Church, 755 Main St., will sell Christmas cookie platters this holiday season as a church fundraiser. The cookie platters cost $10 each and must be preordered by Saturday, Dec. 5, by calling the church at 413-684-0521 and leaving a message.

Platters will feature an assortment of Christmas cookies baked in the church's state-inspected kitchen following COVID restrictions. Platters can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the church on a drive-thru basis.

Information: 413-684-0521.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

