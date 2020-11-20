Dalton United Methodist Church, 755 Main St., will sell Christmas cookie platters this holiday season as a church fundraiser. The cookie platters cost $10 each and must be preordered by Saturday, Dec. 5, by calling the church at 413-684-0521 and leaving a message.
Platters will feature an assortment of Christmas cookies baked in the church's state-inspected kitchen following COVID restrictions. Platters can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the church on a drive-thru basis.
Information: 413-684-0521.