Dalton United Methodist Church will sell Christmas cookie platters this holiday season as a church fundraiser.

The cookie platters cost $20 each and must be preordered by Saturday, Dec. 11, by calling the church at 413-684-0521 and leaving a message.

Platters will feature an assortment of Christmas cookies baked at the church’s state-inspected kitchen following COVID restrictions.

Platters can be picked up on a drive-thru basis from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the church, 755 Main St. Information: 413-684-0521.

