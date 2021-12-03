Dalton United Methodist Church will sell Christmas cookie platters this holiday season as a church fundraiser.
The cookie platters cost $20 each and must be preordered by Saturday, Dec. 11, by calling the church at 413-684-0521 and leaving a message.
Platters will feature an assortment of Christmas cookies baked at the church’s state-inspected kitchen following COVID restrictions.
Platters can be picked up on a drive-thru basis from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the church, 755 Main St. Information: 413-684-0521.