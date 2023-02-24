Dalton: Church dinner-dance with Elvis tribute show

Tommy T & Black Velvet, Berkshire County’s premier Elvis tribute group, will be featured when Dalton United Methodist Church hosts a dinner-dance on Saturday, March 4, in its Fellowship Hall, 755 Main St.
The event will begin with a $20-per-plate dinner from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., consisting of chicken marsala, mashed potatoes, green beans, coffee/tea, and dessert. After dinner, Tommy T & Black Velvet will perform the musical covers of Elvis, Dean Martin and other classic entertainers.
Non-dining participants are welcome after 6:30 p.m. and can support the event with a free-will offering. No reservations are required. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the church’s general fund.