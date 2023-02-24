<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Dalton: Church dinner-dance with Elvis tribute show

Tommy T & Black Velvet, Berkshire County’s premier Elvis tribute group, will be featured when Dalton United Methodist Church hosts a dinner-dance on Saturday, March 4, in its Fellowship Hall, 755 Main St. 

The event will begin with a $20-per-plate dinner from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., consisting of chicken marsala, mashed potatoes, green beans, coffee/tea, and dessert. After dinner, Tommy T & Black Velvet will perform the musical covers of Elvis, Dean Martin and other classic entertainers.

Non-dining participants are welcome after 6:30 p.m. and can support the event with a free-will offering. No reservations are required. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the church’s general fund.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

