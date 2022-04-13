Dalton United Methodist Church at 755 Main St. will host its annual Three Stooges Festival at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, in the Fellowship Hall.
Stooges fan Bernie Klem will host the event, introducing five Three Stooges short films and sharing behind-the-scenes details and trivia. There also will be an intermission with refreshments and desserts.
There is no admission charge for the event. A free-will offering will be taken with all proceeds benefiting the church’s Carson Window restoration campaign.
For more information, contact Klem at 413-684-3286.