Dalton United Methodist Church will kick off its Carson window restoration campaign with an informational program at 6 p.m. Monday, May 31, at the church, 755 Main St. The public is invited.
The window, a Gustave Dore representation in colored glass of Christ with Mary and Martha, was given by Thomas Carson in memory of his parents when the church was first built in 1894. The original cost was $600.
Friends of the Carson Window have created a GoFundMe account. Visit the church's Facebook page for more information.