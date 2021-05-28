Dalton United Methodist Church will kick off its Carson window restoration campaign with an informational program at 6 p.m. Monday, May 31, at the church, 755 Main St. The public is invited.

The window, a Gustave Dore representation in colored glass of Christ with Mary and Martha, was given by Thomas Carson in memory of his parents when the church was first built in 1894. The original cost was $600.

Friends of the Carson Window have created a GoFundMe account. Visit the church's Facebook page for more information.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.