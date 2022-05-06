Local seniors can learn about Elder Law issues at a free in-person event hosted by the Council on Aging at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Senior Center, 40 Field St. Extension.
The event is part of the statewide Elder Law Education Program presented by the Massachusetts Bar Association and corresponds with the publication of the revised and expanded “2022 Elder Law Education Guide” which is available at the Dalton Senior Center and online at MassLawHelp.com.
For more information, contact Kelly Pizzi at 413-281-3958 or KPizzi@dalton-ma.gov.