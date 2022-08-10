The Dalton Council on Aging and Senior Center are recruiting 12 adults ages 60+ to participate in the "Aging Mastery" program, a free 10-week health and wellness series. The program will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 7 to Nov. 9.
Developed by the National Council on Aging, the goal of the program is to empower older adults to make and maintain small but impactful changes in behaviors to enjoy better quality of life.
The classes will explore Techniques for Improving Sleep Quality, Preventing Falls, Healthy Eating and Hydration, Advance Planning, Financial Fitness, Maintaining Healthy Relationships, Community and Civic Engagement, and other wellness topics.
Participants earn gift cards for class attendance and for completing other activities.
Registration closes Friday, Aug. 31. For more information, call 413-684-2000 or stop by the Senior Center, 40 Field St.