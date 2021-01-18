The Dalton Council on Aging, in partnership with Lanesborough and Adams COAs, will be hosting a joint presentation of "Creating Your Psychological First Aid Kit During COVID" at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, via Zoom.
With the slow rollout of the COVID vaccines, care must be taken to tend the mind as well as the body while physical distancing.
The program will be presented by Henry Quinlan, owner and publisher of Omni Publishing Company. Quinlan also assists seniors in writing and publishing their own story.
Preregistration is required to obtain the Zoom link and agenda. Those interested should contact their respective Council on Aging by calling Dalton at 413-684-2000, Lanesborough at 413-448-2682 or Adams at 413-743-8333.