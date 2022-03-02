The Wahconah Regional High School Guidance Department will host a College Planning Night for juniors and their parents at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, in the school auditorium.
The program includes a brief overview of Wahconah Guidance services and a presentation from Joshua Mendel, a longtime director of college admissions and now the director of Corporate Engagement and Strategic Partnerships with Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Mendel will discuss the college search and selection process. Students and parents will have an opportunity to ask questions and discuss the college process.
Snow date is Wednesday, March 16.