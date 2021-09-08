"Rock the Church," a fundraiser benefiting the Friends of the Carson Window, will take place from noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Dalton United Methodist Church, 755 Main St., rain or shine.
The band lineup includes Cross Talk Ext. from noon to 1 p.m.; Tommy T and Black Velvet, 1:20 to 2:20 p.m.; Brian Benlien, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Happy Together Band, 3:50 to 4:50 p.m.; Sidetracked, 5:10 to 6:10 p.m.; and Just N Kace, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Times are approximate.
Food will be available. Bring a lawn chair. Proceeds will be used to restore a stained-glass window measuring 16 feet by 16 feet created for the church in 1894.