A cornhole tournament benefiting the Western Massachusetts Walk to Defeat ALS will take place Sunday, June 26, at Wahconah Country Club. Registration and warmups start at 11 a.m. with tournament play at 12:30 p.m.

The tournament is sponsored by "Carol's Cast of Characters," a walking team formed in honor of the late Carol Monti Nichols. The fundraiser will include raffles, munchies and cash prizes.

The field is limited to 64 teams. The donation is $50 per two-person team with all proceeds going to the Western Massachusetts ALS Walk scheduled for Sept. 11 at Look Park in Florence.

Information: Charlie Nichols at cmnich@berkshire.rr.com or 413-329-4490.

