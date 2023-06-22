Dalton: COA hosting health fair

The Dalton Council on Aging and Senior Center invites all ages to a Community Health Fair from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the Senior Center, 40 Field St. Extension.
Twenty-two vendors will offer a wide range of health information and services, raffle prizes and giveaways.
The COA will unveil a professionally-produced poster series portraying eight friends and neighbors of the COA with quotes stating how they have benefited from their involvement in the Dalton COA and Senior Center.
The series, "Making Your Senior Center the Talk of the Town," is made possible by a grant awarded by the Mass. Councils on Aging and the Executive Office of Elder Affairs.
Information: 413-684-2000.