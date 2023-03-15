<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Dalton: Soup competition registration open

Registration is open for the Dalton Council on Aging's Soup Competition to be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Senior Center, 40 Field St. Extension.

The contest is open to novice cooks only. Entry is $25 for each soup. Registration forms are due Monday, March 27. Guidelines can be picked up at the Senior Center, or for an electronic copy, email LTurner@dalton-ma.gov

Judging is open to the public with a recommended $5 tasting donation payable at the door. The first place award is $300, second place is $200 and third place is $100.

All proceeds benefit the Sunday Community Lunch Program. For more information, call 413-684-2000.

