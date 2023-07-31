Dalton: Lawn party kicking off CRA's 100th birthday

The Community Recreation Association will celebrate its 100th birthday with a “Party on the Lawn” on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 400 Main St. The event is free and the public is welcome.
The event will feature family fun from 5 to 7 p.m. with activities for all ages, including lawn games, face painting by Tracey Haley, balloon art by BTC Entertainment, and children’s music by Big Aussie Bob and Terry A La Berry.
Food and drink will be available for purchase, with the Ozzie’s Steak & Eggs Food Truck, Sweet Pea’s ice cream and a cash bar provided by Kelly’s Package Store. From 7:30 to 10 p.m., attendees can enjoy music and dancing to the sounds of H.B. Funk & Co.
A “walk through history” will be on display, as the CRA showcases the programs they’ve offered over the years, from separate entrances for men and women in 1923 to co-ed sports leagues today. Attendees will have an opportunity to log their favorite CRA memory.
The lawn party is just one of many events on the CRA calendar leading up to its 100th birthday in November. The “Music on Main” concert series continues each Wednesday and Sunday through Aug. 16, the Crane Paper Sale is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19, and the CRA Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony is scheduled Sunday, Sept. 10.
For more information, visit daltoncra.org or call 413-684-0260.