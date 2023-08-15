Dalton: CRA slates annual Crane paper sale

The Community Recreation Association will hold its annual Crane paper sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19, in the CRA gym, 400 Main St. The event offers stationery, Christmas cards, invitations, and announcements at deep discounts.
A separate special warehouse event for artists, designers, printers, and teachers interested in flat paper stock, artisan stock and bulk cartons of envelopes will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the warehouse in Ashuelot Park, 401 South St.
Customers are encouraged to bring their own reusable shopping bags.
All proceeds from the sale support the nonprofit CRA’s youth, recreational and wellness programs.
For more information, visit daltoncra.org or contact the CRA at 684-0260.