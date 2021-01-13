The Community Recreation Association's Rotary Interact Group will be holding a food drive from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 17, to benefit neighbors in need. The drive will be held rain or shine.
Donations collected during the drive will support the St. Agnes and the United Methodist Church food banks in Dalton and the First Congregational Church food bank in Hinsdale.
For safety, canned goods or non-perishable food items should be left at the curb in front of the Community House at 400 Main St., where they will be collected.
For more information, call the CRA at 413-684-0260 or visit daltoncra.org.