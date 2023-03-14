Dalton: Gib Kittredge auction, awards ceremony scheduled

The Community Recreation Association, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, will host the 29th annual Gib Kittredge Auction and Awards Ceremony on Saturday, March 25, at The Stationery Factory, 63 Flansburg Ave.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with light appetizers and cash bar available and an opportunity to preview auction items while enjoying music by Mark Franklin. The awards presentation will begin at 7 p.m. followed by the live auction at 8 p.m.
An online auction will be open from March 15-24. Visit daltoncra.org for the link. All proceeds from the online and live events will benefit CRA and Dalton Youth Center programs.
Awards include the Gib Kittredge Volunteer Award to the Crane family; John Kittredge Community Support Award to Michelle Furlong; W. Murray Crane Community Service Award to Patricia Maloney and Kevin Cooney; and the Norman “Pop” Smith Youth of the Year Awards to Emma Belcher, Brady Payson and Lucas Wildrick. Citations will be presented by state Sen. Paul Mark.
There is no admission charge, but attendees should RSVP by March 23 with a name and the number in their party to Taylor Vreeland at tvreeland@daltoncra.org or 413-684-0260, ext. 103. For more information, visit daltoncra.org or call 413-684-0260.