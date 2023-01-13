Dalton: Gib Kittredge Award nominations sought

The Community Recreation Association is seeking nominations for the Gib Kittredge Memorial Award to be presented at the 29th annual Gib Kittredge Auction and Awards Ceremony on Saturday, March 25, at the Stationery Factory. The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The award is given annually to an individual who has shown outstanding service and the spirit of generosity to the CRA, its mission and its community, programs and events. The award is named after the late Gilbert “Gib” Kittredge, a lifelong resident of Dalton and an active supporter of the community.
Nomination forms are available at daltoncra.org/formsflyers/ or at the CRA front desk. Nominations can be submitted by mail to CRA, 400 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226, or via email to CRA office manager Taylor Vreeland at tvreeland@daltoncra.org.
For more information, visit daltoncra.org or call 413-684-0260.