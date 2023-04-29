Dalton: CRA May Day Races scheduled May 7

The 46th annual Community Recreation Association May Day Races will be held Sunday, May 7, at Nessacus Regional Middle School, with major sponsorship by Greylock Federal Credit Union.
Races include 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer, the Obstacles & Popsicles kids’ races for ages 8 and under, and a 1-mile Splatter Sprint for ages 8 and up, all with chip timing by Berkshire Running Center.
The 5K road/trail race and 10K road race begin at 9 a.m. The Obstacles & Popsicles races begin at 10 a.m., with the Splatter Sprint immediately following.
The first 100 runners to register (combined 5K/10K) will receive a long-sleeve wicking T-shirt. Every participant in the Obstacles & Popsicles kids’ races will receive a ribbon and freeze pop at the finish line. All proceeds benefit CRA and Dalton Youth Center programs.
For more information or to register, visit daltoncra.org or contact the CRA at 413-684-0260. Online registration is also available at berkshirerunningcenter.com through May 3. Race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and closes 30 minutes prior to start time.