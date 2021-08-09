The 44th annual Dalton Community Recreation Association May Day Races will be held Sunday, Aug. 29, at Nessacus Regional Middle School.
Races include 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer races with chip timing, a non-competitive 2-mile walk, the Obstacles & Popsicles kids’ races for children ages 8 and under, and a 1-mile Splatter Sprint for ages 8 and up.
Start times are 9 a.m. for the 5K and 10K races and 10 a.m. for the kids' races.
Registration by Aug. 25 offers reduced fees. All proceeds will benefit CRA youth programs.
For further information or to acquire a registration form, visit daltoncra.org or call 413-684-0260. Online registration is available at BerkshireRunningCenter.com.