The Community Recreation Association announces a food drive and a Winter Snow Sculpture Contest.
The food drive is being conducted by the CRA's Rotary Interact Group from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 14, rain or shine. Donations will support the St. Agnes and the United Methodist Church food banks in Dalton and the First Congregational Church food bank in Hinsdale.
For safety, canned goods or non-perishable food items should be left at the curb in front of the Community House, 400 Main St., where they will be collected.
The Snow Sculpture Contest runs from Feb. 14 to 28. Families residing in the central Berkshires are invited to create a snow sculpture in their yards. Decorations, food coloring, and/or paint are allowed, and prizes will be awarded for most original, best snowman and best sculpture.
To enter, families can email a photo of their creation, family name and address to tvreeland@daltoncra.org. Winners will be announced on March 1.