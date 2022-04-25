The 45th annual Community Recreation Association May Day Races will be held Sunday, May 1, at Nessacus Regional Middle School, 35 Fox Drive.
The event includes 5K and 10K races with chip timing and a non-competitive 2-mile walk at 9 a.m. and the Obstacles & Popsicles kids' races for ages 8 and under at 10 a.m. followed by a 1-mile Splatter Sprint.
Visit daltoncra.org for a registration form or call the CRA at 413-684-0260. Online registration is available at berkshirerunningcenter.com. All proceeds benefit CRA and Dalton Youth Center programs.