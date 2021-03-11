The Community Recreation Association's Rotary Interact Group will be holding a food drive from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 14, to benefit neighbors in need. The drive will be held rain or shine.
For safety, canned goods or non-perishable food items should be left at the curb in front of the Community House, 400 Main St., where they will be collected.
The donations will support the St. Agnes and the United Methodist Church food banks in Dalton and the First Congregational Church food bank in Hinsdale.
Information: 413-684-0260 or daltoncra.org.