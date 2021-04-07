The Community Recreation Association’s Rotary Interact Group will be holding a food drive from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 11, rain or shine, to benefit neighbors in need.
Canned goods or non-perishable food items should be left at the curb in front of the Community House, 400 Main St., where they will be collected.
The donations will support the St. Agnes and the United Methodist Church food banks in Dalton and the First Congregational Church food bank in Hinsdale.
Information: 413-684-0260 or visit daltoncra.org.