The Community Recreation Association’s Rotary Interact Group will hold the 12th annual Community Coat Giveaway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5 and 6, at Mill + Main, a CRA property, 444 Main St., to benefit neighbors in need.

Coats will be free of charge and a donation is not necessary to receive a coat. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Collection boxes are located at the CRA, Dalton Youth Center, Town Hall, St. Agnes Academy, Kelly’s Package Store, LP Adams, and Hinsdale Trading Post to gather new or gently warn coats, jackets, hats, gloves, and mittens.

For more information, contact the CRA at 413-684-0260 or visit daltoncra.org.

