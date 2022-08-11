The Community Recreation Association will hold its annual Crane paper sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20, in the CRA gym, 400 Main St. The event offers stationery, Christmas cards, invitations, and announcements at deep discounts.
A separate event for artists, designers, printers, and teachers interested in flat paper stock, artisan stock and bulk cartons of envelopes will be held between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the warehouse in Ashuelot Park on South Street.
Customers are encouraged to bring their own reusable shopping bags. All proceeds from the sale support the nonprofit CRA’s youth, recreational and wellness programs.
Information: CRA at 413-684-0260 or daltoncra.org.