The Community Recreation Association is lighting up its campus with a free Winter Wonderland holiday walk. An opening night celebration will take place from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. The Winter Wonderland will remain on display through Jan. 31, for community members to stroll through at their leisure.
The opening night celebration requires preregistration and masks. Register for a time slot by calling the CRA at 413-684-0260. Preregistered visitors will pick up a map listing locations of decorated trees during sign-in at the Dalton Youth Center, 27 South Carson St.
The walk continues from the DYC, through the Mill + Main property and over to the Community House, 400 Main St. Mixed throughout the trees will be stations for kids to pick up goodies and crafts-to-go, as well as a holiday StoryWalk. The gazebo will be decorated for holiday photos.
Community members can help decorate the Memory Tree on the CRA porch by purchasing and decorating an ornament in memory/honor of a loved one. Ornaments are available at the CRA.
The CRA is also holding a food drive from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 20, to benefit neighbors in need. The drive will be held rain, snow or shine.
Canned goods or non-perishable food items should be left on the curb in front of the Community House where they will be collected.
The donations will support the St. Agnes and the United Methodist Church food banks in Dalton and the First Congregational Church food bank in Hinsdale.
For more information, call 413-684-0260 or visit daltoncra.org.