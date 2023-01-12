<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dalton: CRA registering for swim lessons

Registration is open for Session 3 Swim Lessons at the Community Recreation Association, 400 Main St. The session runs for nine weeks, Jan. 23 to April 1, with no classes the week of Feb. 20-25. 

Lessons include Parent-Toddler, Preschool, Beginners, Beginners Deep End, Advanced Beginner, Intermediate Swimmer, and Advanced Swimmer.

A general CRA junior membership ($40) is required and everyone must wear a swim cap. Parent-Toddler classes cost $31.50. All other classes cost $58.50.

Register at the CRA. For more information and class schedule, call 413-684-0260 or visit daltoncra.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all