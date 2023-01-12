Dalton: CRA registering for swim lessons

Registration is open for Session 3 Swim Lessons at the Community Recreation Association, 400 Main St. The session runs for nine weeks, Jan. 23 to April 1, with no classes the week of Feb. 20-25.
Lessons include Parent-Toddler, Preschool, Beginners, Beginners Deep End, Advanced Beginner, Intermediate Swimmer, and Advanced Swimmer.
A general CRA junior membership ($40) is required and everyone must wear a swim cap. Parent-Toddler classes cost $31.50. All other classes cost $58.50.
Register at the CRA. For more information and class schedule, call 413-684-0260 or visit daltoncra.org.