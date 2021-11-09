The Community Recreation Association’s Rotary Interact Youth Leaders Club will hold the 13th annual Community Coat Giveaway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5, at Mill + Main, 444 Main St. Masks will be required.
Coats will be available free of charge and a donation is not necessary to receive a coat.
New or gently-worn coats, jackets, hats, gloves, and mittens can be donated in collection boxes located at the CRA, Dalton Youth Center, Craneville Elementary School, St. Agnes Academy, and Nessacus Regional Middle School.
For more information, contact the CRA at 413-684-0260 or visit daltoncra.org.