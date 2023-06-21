Dalton: Cultural Council awards grants

The Dalton Cultural Council has awarded grants totaling $8,100 to 17 recipients for activities and programs in the arts, humanities and sciences sectors.
The 2023 award amount included a $7,800 allocation from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, the governing body for the state’s local councils, as well as $300 that was carried over from a previous unspent award.
This year’s projects include a folk festival, hip hop chair dance for seniors and a presentation on the origins of crop circles.
In 2022, these funds supported Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park and the Eagles Band annual concert, with those performances returning for the upcoming season.
For a complete list of award recipients, projects and specific grant amounts, visit massculturalcouncil.org/local-council/dalton/.
Grant applications are solicited by the DCC annually in October, with 34 such applications received for the 2023 fiscal year.
The DCC is seeking input on what programs residents would be interested to see sponsored in 2024 via a survey that is available until June 30. Printed surveys can be found at the Town Hall, Dalton CRA, Senior Center, and Dalton Free Public Library and online at tinyurl.com/4znyrmdu.