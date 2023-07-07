Dalton: Dalton Day festival dedicated to late town leader

Seven months in the making, members of the Dalton Cultural Council are putting the final touches on the inaugural Dalton Day festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Senior Center, 40 Field St. Extension.
The event will be dedicated to the late Don Harris who passed away in June. Harris was a fervent supporter of Dalton, serving for two decades on the DCC, including as its past chairperson, as well as on the Dalton Conservation Commission. He was instrumental in the development of Dalton Day.
Dalton Day features musical guests Jack Waldheim, Melissa Brinton and The Lucky Five. Food will be offered by HD Pizza, PortaVia, Shire Donuts, SweetPea’s Ice Cream, and Zinky’s Pub, with Another Round Bar selling craft beer and cocktails.
The family-friendly event showcases Touch-A-Truck for children as well as art exhibits and face painting.
The festival is free and open to the public and will only permit service animals on site. Bring a lawn chair.